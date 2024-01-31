Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

