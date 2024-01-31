Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,800 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 162.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 539.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $241.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

