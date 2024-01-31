Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,100 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3,467.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 384,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Wolfe Research began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

