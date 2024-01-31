Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

