Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Progyny by 136.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

