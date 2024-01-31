Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $173.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

