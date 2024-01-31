Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

BURL stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

