Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

