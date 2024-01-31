Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Get Nucor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.