NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE SMR opened at $2.93 on Monday. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $677.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

