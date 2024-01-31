NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.45. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

