NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $634.93.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

