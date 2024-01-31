OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Desjardins

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.95.

OGC opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.38. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

