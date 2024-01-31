Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) vs. La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Financial Contrast

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and La Rosa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $3.95 billion 0.07 -$148.61 million ($11.45) -0.84 La Rosa $46.74 million 0.39 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions -12.73% -170.66% -46.12% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and La Rosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 2 0 2.40 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

La Rosa beats Offerpad Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

