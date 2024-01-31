Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 521,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,034 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $56.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

