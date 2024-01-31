Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

