Oppenheimer Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $95.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of C opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

