Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

