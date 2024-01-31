ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

