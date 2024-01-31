Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.