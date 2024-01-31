Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX opened at $14.14 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $519.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 40.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

