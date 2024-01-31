OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

