Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 5.1 %

PACB opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

