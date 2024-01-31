Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

