Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 423 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, January 1st, Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $18,591.32.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00.

PLMR stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 8,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

