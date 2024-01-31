Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. KeyCorp began coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

