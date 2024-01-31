Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

