Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,788 shares of company stock valued at $835,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

