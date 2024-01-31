PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

