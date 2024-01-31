PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.05

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.55. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 512,034 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $673.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.