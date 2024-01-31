PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

