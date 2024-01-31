PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $963,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,636.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock worth $20,247,015. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

