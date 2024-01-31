Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $5,137,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 59.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 381,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

