Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perdoceo Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.