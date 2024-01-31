Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Director Robert F. Williamson III Buys 25,266 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 25,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.64 per share, for a total transaction of 16,170.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 211,555 shares in the company, valued at 135,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The business had revenue of 2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

