Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Director Robert F. Williamson III Buys 25,266 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 25,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.64 per share, for a total transaction of 16,170.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 211,555 shares in the company, valued at 135,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.62.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. The business had revenue of 2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
