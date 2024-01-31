PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.93. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 473,016 shares trading hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.