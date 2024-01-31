PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.93. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 473,016 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
