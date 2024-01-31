PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.93. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 473,016 shares trading hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.