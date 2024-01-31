Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

