Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PIPR stock opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

