Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
NYSE PIPR opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies
In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
