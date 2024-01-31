Piper Sandler Increases ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target to $64.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

SFBS stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $75.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.