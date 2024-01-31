POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 131,014 shares.The stock last traded at $79.00 and had previously closed at $77.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POSCO

POSCO Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,519,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,796,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.