Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

