Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.24

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.24 and traded as low as C$92.39. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$93.03, with a volume of 29,129 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.80.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6765957 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

