Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,983 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of United Bankshares worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.