Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of RH worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.05. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

