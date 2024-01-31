Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.67 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Black Hills worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 7,771.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 3.0% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 130,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 133.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.4 %

Black Hills stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

