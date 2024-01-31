Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.73 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.