Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

