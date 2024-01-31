Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Flowers Foods worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

