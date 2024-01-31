Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Independent Bank worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDB stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

